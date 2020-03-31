Microsoft 365 offers new personal, family subscriptions from April 21

In addition, Microsoft also introduced two new Microsoft 365 experiences that will be available for preview in the coming months.

A new 'Family Safety' app is designed to keep families safe across the digital and physical worlds.

Microsoft is previewing new home features for Teams that are now part of Microsoft 365 subscriptions designed to let friends and family connect in a group chat or through video calls.

Microsoft is also adding a lot of Office-related features with transition to Microsoft 365.

Users will soon be able to access the existing Editor feature of Word, which is more of an advanced proofing service than the regular grammar and spellcheck features.

PowerPoint is also getting some exclusive features for Microsoft 365 consumers.

Microsoft also launched a presentation coach for PowerPoint. This AI-driven feature helps you avoid filler words and other presentation no-nos.

In partnership with Plaid, one can now link their bank accounts to Excel and import all of their expenses into your spreadsheets. This feature, dubbed "Money in Excel," will launch in the US in the coming months.

Outlook is getting the ability to link your work and personal calendars on the web.

Additionally, Microsoft 365 subscribers also get exclusive access to more than 200 new templates and thousands of images and videos from Getty Images.

Microsoft has also introduced a new Password Monitor feature for its Edge browser.

The Password Monitor will let users know if any passwords have been compromised in database breaches so you can change them easily.

To help people get connected even faster, Microsoft recently introduced a new feature in Skype called 'Meet Now' that allows users to easily create video meetings in as little as three clicks for free, with no sign ups or downloads required.

Tech giant is also working with Adobe, Experian, Bark, Blinklist, and others to offer limited-time access to other premium consumer subscriptions.