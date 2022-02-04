Meta crash leaves Mark Zuckerberg ‘USD 24 billion poorer’

Newly renamed Meta is investing heavily in its futuristic "metaverse" project, but for now, relies on advertising revenue for nearly all its income. So when it posted sharply higher costs but gave a weak revenue forecast late Wednesday, investors got spooked — and knocked almost USD 200 billion off the valuation of the company formerly known as Facebook. Meta’s shares fell over 25% to USD 249.90 in afterhours trading.

If the drop holds till the market opens Thursday, the company's overall value, known as its market capitalisation, is on track to drop by a figure greater than the size of the entire Greek economy, based on data from the World Bank.

The metaverse is sort of the internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has described it as a "virtual environment" in which you can imm - erse yourself instead of just staring at a screen. Theoretically, the metaverse would be a place where people can meet, work and play using virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, smartphone apps or other devices. But building it is not likely to be cheap. Meta invested more than USD 10 billion in its Reality Labs segment — which includes its virtual reality headsets and augmented reality technology — in 2021, contributing to the quarter's profit decline. It expanded its workforce by 23 per cent, ending the year with 71,970 employees, mostly in technical roles.

The company also said revenue in the current quarter is likely to come in below market expectations, due in part to growing competition from TikTok and other rival platforms vying for people's attention. Sheryl Sandberg, Meta's chief operating officer, said in a conference call with analysts that global supply chain issues, labour shortages and earlier-than-usual holiday spending by advertisers put pressure on the firm’s advertising sales.

Another problem: Recent privacy changes by Apple make it harder for companies like Meta to track people for advertising purposes, which also puts pressure on the company's revenue. For months now, Meta has been warning investors that its revenue can't continue to grow at the breakneck pace they are accustomed to.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:02 AM IST