MediaTek, Samsung introduces world's first Wi-Fi 6 8K TV

Taipei: MediaTek and Samsung on Thursday introduced the world's first 8K QLED TV equipped with custom Wi-Fi 6 chipset, the Samsung 8K QLED Y20 model (Q950, Q900).
According to the company, the flagship TV is the only 8K TV worldwide supporting Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and will offer consumers a more seamless entertainment experience with smoother streaming and gaming, as well as unconstrained internet access.
Wi-Fi 6 is the newest wireless standard with higher transmission throughput while saving on power, translating to smoother 8K streaming capabilities.
"Samsung is a long-standing strategic partner of MediaTek, and its consistent drive to innovate has allowed MediaTek to continue to bring industry-leading IC solutions, like our Wi-Fi 6 family to market," Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group said in a statement.
"Samsung is driving growth of the premium smart TV segment and collaborating with them on Wi-Fi 6 and 8K is just the start of a strong global demand for advanced connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 solutions," he added.
Additionally, MediaTek to release new lines of Wi-Fi 6 products for key markets including retail routers, broadband, consumer electronics, gaming, mobile and IoT.
