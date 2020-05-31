Lockdown 5.0: Sony puts out list of free games PS-Plus subscribers can play on their PlayStation for the month of June

About the games:

Call of Duty: WWII, originally launched in 2017, was the first in the World War series since CoD: World at War which released in 2008.

CoD: WWII's single-player mode received a lot of praise from the fans for its intriguing storyline which also starred Transformers actor Josh Duhamel.

However, the multiplayer had decent gameplay and was very popular among the players until Black Ops 4 released in 2018.

With that said, there are very low chances that people will return to CoD: WWII multiplayer, now that CoD: Modern Warfare is in demand for its battle royale mode Warzone.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision, CoD: WWII also offers multiplayer zombie mode, something which Modern Warfare does not have, and that could be a good reason for gamers to download the game as the zombie mode is every bit of fun and challenging with a squad.

Meanwhile, Star Wars Battlefront II is an action shooter video game based on the Star Wars film franchise. Released in 2017, it is the fourth major installment of the Star Wars: Battlefront series and seventh overall, and a sequel to the 2015 reboot of the series.

On the other hand, Farming Simulator and Cities: Skylines are the free games for May.

These two games will be available to download for free until June 1.