Lenovo launches K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note in India; all you need to know about the new smartphones

Breaking a chain of only one launch in 2019, Lenovo has launched three smartphones today named as Lenovo K10 Note, Lenovo Z6 Pro and Lenovo A6 Note. This is the biggest launch for Lenovo India. As far as budget is concerned, Lenovo India would take offerings from Xiaomi and RealMe in different price segment for all new Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo A6 Note different prize segment. Whereas, Lenovo Z6 Pro manufactured with flagship of Snapdragon 855. Strong competition would be able to see between mid-premium smartphones and Lenovo in the market.

Lenovo K10 Note is available with 2 variants one with, 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 13,999 and the second one with 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage will cost you Rs 15,999. It will be out for sale on Flipkart with limited quantity from 11th September. The Lenovo K10 Note features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with dewdrop (waterdrop-style) notch. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The handset is equipped with 3 rear cameras which includes 16 megapixels primary lens. 8 megapixels secondary telephoto camera and third 5 megapixels depth sensing camera, front camera is of 16 megapixels. 4,050mAh battery with USB Type-C and support for 18W fast charging. It’ll also offer Dolby Atmos audio, Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

The case with Lenovo A6 Note is quite different as it is more affordable and can attract the audience of Xiaomi and Realme as far as price is concern. The model would be available for sale on 11th September at Rs. 7,999 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant with Blue and Black colour option on Flipkart. The smartphone features slightly smaller 6.09-inch HD+ screen with dewdrop (waterdrop-style) notch, also offers MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset inside. It has special slot for memory card. On the imaging front, the A6 Note packs a dual-rear camera setup of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel. On the front, you get a single 5-megapixel selfie camera. Other details include 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging. The device also runs Android 9 Pie-based ZUI 11 out-of-the-box.

Landing with Lenovo Z6 Pro, which is available with only one variant in India. It is combination of 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and is available for Rs. 33,999. Sale of Lenovo Z6 Pro would be initiated from 16th September on Flipkart. It features a premium design with glass back, and 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with DC Dimming and HDR 10 support. Inside, it gets powered by high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Coldfront liquid cooling technology. The Lenovo Z6 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back with the main shooter using a 48-megapixel sensor. It is also comes with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for shooting videos. There is also a 32-megapixel camera for shooting selfies and 4K videos. 4,000mAh battery Lenovo Z6 Pro supports 18W fast charging, runs Android Pie and will be offered in red, green colours.