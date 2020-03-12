LAVA launches non-internet based digital payment solution

The app will come pre-installed in company's all upcoming feature phones. Existing Lava customers can get this application installed in their current phones by visiting any of the 800+ service centres in the country.

According to the company, the app comes with a simple user- interface that has been designed keeping in mind the profile of the users. In order to send or pay money from the app, the users have to simply enter the phone number of the receiver, payment amount and the transaction Pass Code.

Once the transaction is complete, both the sender and the receiver will receive an alert immediately.