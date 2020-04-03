Laptop sales surge in India as firms empower workforce at home

New Delhi: While several industries reel under the COVID-19 lockdown impact in India, PC and laptop majors like HP and Lenovo have seen a massive surge in bulk buying from corporates and enterprises to keep their workforce stay home, safe and connected.

Chromebooks and business laptops started disappearing from the shelves even before the 21-day lockdown was announced from March 24 midnight, as millions of Indians across the spectrum began working from home as corona-positive cases began emerging from various offices from early March.

A Lenovo spokesperson told IANS that there has been an uptick in demand for laptops and other accessories in the social distancing times.

"Inevitably, given the rise in the need for remote and flexible working from businesses around the world, we have seen an increase in demand for laptops and supporting accessories," said the spokesperson.

Industry insiders informed that HP Inc has also seen a huge demand and its work-from-home products have been sold out in the country

"Chromebooks have seen the most demand as the data is stored on the Cloud and is safe for the companies from the cybersecurity point of view. HP Chromebooks/business laptops were bought in bulk across industries, majorly by the IT giants," the industry sources told IANS.

Even during the lockdown, PC and print majors have been given special permission by the government to supply supporting accessories like cartridges, toners and hard disks etc, to hospitals (to record and maintain COVID-19 data), banks and other essential services to keep their operations going on seamlessly.

According to Thomas George, President, CyberMedia Research (CMR), there has been a significant increase in the sale and renting of laptop PCs due to the work-from-home situation.

"This trend is witnessed across the sectors. However, large organisations are placing fresh orders as they provision and enable an entire process or team to work remotely. For example, an IT services major was rolling out 4,000-5,000 laptops daily to the employees in order to work from home," George told IANS.