Kodak launches Mag-Safe wireless chargers for iPhone 12, 13 series

New Delhi: Kodak has unveiled two new magnetic wireless chargers in India that are compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. The devices come with a one-year warranty and will be available from Amazon India and Flipkart this month. The products are sold at an introductory price of Rs 2,499, reports GizmoChina.

The wireless chargers for car and home are compatible with Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini. The Kodak Magnetic Wireless Charger for cars (WCM101C) can be fitted onto a standard Car AC vent with easy to detach vent hook and grip-locking ring.

It is a 15W desk charger that offers wireless charging via its stand. It has powerful neodymium magnets for a secure hold of the iPhone. It also has a tiny kickstand to help the user position the iPhone upright while charging.

It features a square body with neodymium magnets around its edges. As per the company, the charger keeps the iPhone safe from scratches, and prevents it from slipping while the user is driving. It is certified with high protection features such as over-voltage, over-current, over-temperature and over-charging.

The Kodak Magnetic Wireless Charger for home or office (WCM201) also offers a high-speed 15W desk charger-cum-stand.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:45 PM IST