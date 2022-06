Kiya.ai launches India’s first-ever Banking Metaverse-Kiyaverse

Rajesh Mirjankar, MD and CEO, Kiya.ai giving a demo of Kiyaverse | Kiya.ai

Kiya.ai, a digital solutions providers serving financial institutions and governments globally, today announced the launch of India’s first-ever Banking Metaverse – Kiyaverse.

Kiyaverse pioneers use cases of merging real-world banking with Metaverse banking through an avatar (virtual humanoid) based interactions, it said in a press statement.

In the first phase, Kiyaverse will allow banks to extend their own Metaverse for clients, partners, and employees, through services that will include Relationship Manager and Peer Avatars and Robo-advisors. Kiyaverse plans to have tokens as NFTs and support CBDC to enable open finance in a Web3.0 environment.

Kiyaverse will interface its Open API connectors with aggregators, and gateways to enable a Super-App and Marketplace on the metaverse. With the introduction of Haptics enabled Headsets, Kiyaverse will provide a near real-world interaction using the internet of senses, the statement added.

Kiya.ai MD and CEO Rajesh Mirjankar said, “While digital banking is functionally interdependent and inclusive, it is all too often seen as being emotionally detached. Metaverse allows banks to use cutting-edge technology with a human touch which will significantly deepen and personalize customer interaction. Kiyaverse offers meaningful applications in the Metaverse that apply to relevant business use cases in the real world. It will enable banks to harness the potential of enhanced UX to bring out the best outcomes for data visualization and gamification of processes and procedures. Our product roadmap includes integration with CBDC and interoperability with other Metaverses to enable open finance in the Metaverse.”

Kiyaverse will enable customers to use their personalized avatars on digital banking units, mobiles, laptops, VR headsets and mixed reality environments. The platform will bring banking services from the real world to the virtual world and vice-a versa, interacting with a relationship manager’s avatar creation and customisation, AI-based digital customer interaction, portfolio analysis, wealth management, co-lending, and corporate banking, the statement added.