iQOO Neo 3 likely to feature dual stereo speakers

Beijing: Chinese behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO is all set launch a new 5G gaming device called the iQOO Neo 3 5G in China on April 23.

A new report now claims that it will feature dual linear speakers, along with a Hi-Fi Amplifier chip to offer crisp and loud sound.

The speakers will also have a huge large sound cavity equivalent to 1.05CC, reports GizmoChina.

According to a teaser poster shared by the brand's president Feng Yufei, the device will feature a triple camera setup, housing a 48MP primary shooter paired with an ultra-wide unit.

The device is expected to feature a 6.6-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution.