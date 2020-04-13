iQOO Neo 3 5G to debut on April 23: Report

Beijing: Chinese behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO is said to be working on its new 5G gaming device called the iQOO Neo 3 5G. According to a post on micro-blogging platform Weibo, the device will make its debut in China on April 23.

Some of the tech bloggers have been invited to a game which revealed the April 23 launch date for the iQOO Neo3, reports GizmoChina.

Recently, company's Product General Manager Shuji Niao Shu said on Weibo that the company has incorporated a new 3 + 2 strategy in an upcoming iQOO phone.