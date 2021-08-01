iPphone users accuse Siri of anti-China bias after inaccurate Olympic medal tally

Beijing: To the vocal annoyance of iPhone users in China, Siri was reportedly unable to read aloud the number of gold medals won by the country, the media reported.

According to AppleInsider, sports fans watching the Olympics could see when China won its 10th gold medal. But iPhone users asking Siri what the results were, reportedly could not find out.

Citing the South China Morning Post, the report said users on the Weibo social media service complained about what they saw as nationalist bias. At the time, Japan had won 11 gold medals, China and the US were both on 10, while Russia had 7.