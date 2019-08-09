iPhone features to stop working on unauthorised battery change

San Francisco: Apple has begun locking its batteries with software to prevent cases of third-party replacements.As detailed by iFixit, Apple has activated a "dormant software lock" in iOS that blocks features like Battery Health in settings when an iPhone uses a battery that was not installed by Apple itself, 9To5MAC reported on Thursday.iFixit calls Apple's latest step of locking users into its ecosystem a "user-hostile choice", but the move is not isolated.
As iFixit writes, "This service indicator is the equivalent of a 'Check Oil' light that only a Ford dealership can reset, even if you change the oil yourself."If a user tried getting a battery replacement from a third party service, a pop-up would appear on the iPhone that would read, "Unable to verify if this iPhone has a genuine Apple battery. Health information not available for this battery."
According to the report, the software lock appears to have been introduced to iPhone XR, iPhone X and iPhone XS Max models, running the latest iOS 12 version or the iOS 13 beta.
