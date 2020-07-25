iPhone 12, Apple iPad and Apple Watch models - launch tipped for September 8, October 27 events

An Apple tipster claims the electronic giant is planning for an online event for September 8 were iPhone 12, Apple Watch and other products will be showcased.

Another event is planned for October 27, wherein iPad Pro and new MacBook models will be revealed, according to the tipster.

Twitter user iHacktu Pro, Apple has lined up these two events for September and October. While the September event will be held online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is not sure whether the October event will be held online or with people present physically.

In September's event, the new 5G iPhone 12 models will be revealed, along with the anticipated Apple Watch. Moreover, AirPower, a wireless charging pad that was cancelled last year in March, will be unveiled.

As per the tipster, the October event will be a ground for Apple to launch the rumoured 5G iPad Pro and the new MacBook models. The tipster also claims that Apple Glass will also be unveiled at the October event.

However, it is important to note that the aforementioned details come from a tipster on Twitter. Apple has not released an official statement regarding the same.