iOS 13.4: Apple to add digital car key feature?

With the first beta of iOS 13.4 up and running, Apple is sure to have brought some new features upon us and as spotted by 9to5Mac, an unannounced feature that might let you lock, unlock and start your car with your iPhone or Apple watch.

A new CarKey API references have been spotted in the iOS 13.4 beta which can possibly allow a person to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near an NFC-compatible car and use their device as the key. Your very own digital key might be stored in your device's Wallet app and can be shared with any other person, preferably a family member or trust member who also uses an Apple device.

Though a digital car key is not completely innovative, previous ones have had some limitations which work through their apps. Hyundai has a digital key app which is supported only by Android and the 2020 Sonata.

However, Apple's CarKey feature is just a speculation since it is only the first beta of iOS 13.4 and the final version has no confirmed release date.