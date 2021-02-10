Instagram to tweak algorithm for getting more original posts, no more TikTok clips on Reels

Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is making changes to its algorithm to get more original posts on its platform. This means that the app will no longer promote TikTok videos in its Reels. The same is true for content created on other similar short video-sharing platforms as well.

With the help of an algorithm, Reels that are mostly covered by text, are blurry, have a watermark or logo, or borders around them won't be recommended as frequently.

Instagram user surveys demonstrated that people have a "less satisfying" Reels experience when content is recycled from other apps or is blurry, so it'll start deemphasizing that content in its recommendation software, said Devi Narasimhan, Spokesperson, Instagram.

The company is also issuing new best practices on its @creators account to give Instagram users tips on how to make content that's likely to be seen and promoted, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the team now recommends that Reels users post vertical videos that use music found in Instagram's library or sounds that they find on Reels.

It is pertinent to mention that while both TikTok and Instagram Reels offer similar potential for short videos, the former was banned in India over its Chinese links, following which several content creators and influencers migrated to Instagram Reels, and took the opportunity to post the same TikTok clips on the new platform for an initial boost in promotion.

However, those days might soon be coming to an end, as the app's algorithm will stop promoting said content. While they'll still be visible in the respective accounts, they'll simply stop showing up in feeds.

"We're building on what we've learned from Explore to recommend fun and entertaining videos in places like the Reels tab, and personalize the experience," said Narasimhan in an email to The Verge.

"We are getting better at using ranking signals that help us predict whether people will find a reel entertaining and whether we should recommend it," Narasimhan added.

They also suggest "starting a trend" that others can participate in, like dance crazes, as well as "entertaining" and "fun" content.

(With inputs from IANS)