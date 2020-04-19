Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

Washington DC: Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have come together to launch Rt.Live, which is an up-to-date tracker of how fast the coronavirus is spreading each day.

This is the first product that the duo has launched since leaving the Facebook mothership, TechCrunch reported.

Rt will measure the average number of people who become infected by an affected person. The higher above the number 1, the faster COVID-19 races through a population.