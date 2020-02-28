India's tech giant BGR's data hacked and leaked on forums: Reports

Hackers have reportedly compromised tech company BGR's (Boy Genius Report) India website and dumped its data containing emails, hashed passwords and other information on the Dark Web.

According to data breach monitoring service 'Under the Breach', hackers shared SQL databases from unsecured AWS (Amazon Web Services) buckets and one archive belongs to the BGR site in India.

The data leak was first reported by experts from the security firm Under the Breach. The full SQL backup contains emails, hashed passwords and other information, reports BleepingComputer.com.

"Actor dumps the MySQL database of http://bgr.in (@BGRIndia) a huge Indian tech news site! 2,000,000 monthly visitors, @BGR 11,650,000 monthly visitors! Hacked due to exposed s3 AWS bucket. Usernames, emails, passwords and more. Full SQL backup," tweeted Under the Breach.