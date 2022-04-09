India Meteorological Department's Twitter account hacked

The Twitter account of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been hacked on Saturday. Meanwhile, IMD's Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra told news agency ANI that the are trying to restore the account. "Our Twitter account has been hacked, we are trying to restore it," he said.

The pinned tweet at the moment is regarding an non-fungible token (NFT) collection. It reads, "In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours! Claim Your Beanz http://thebeanzdrop.com."

Earlier in the day, the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was hacked briefly in the early hours of Saturday, a senior officer said, asserting that strictest action will be taken against those responsible.

A case was registered in this connection at the Cyber Crime police station in Lucknow.

"The account was hacked for around 29 minutes at night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity," the senior official told PTI.

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, the Uttar Pradesh government said, "There was an attempt by anti-social elements to hack the official Twitter account of the Chief Minister's Office @CMOfficeUP at 12.30 am on April 9. Some tweets were posted by them which were recovered immediately." Strictest action will be taken against those responsible for this after an investigation of the case by cyber experts, it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Gorakhpur, said the agencies concerned are investigating the matter.

In Lucknow, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, Triveni Singh said a case has been registered under the IT Act against unknown persons.

The Twitter handle @CMOfficeUP has over 40 lakh followers.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:49 PM IST