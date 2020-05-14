Huawei Watch GT2e launched in India for Rs 11,990

New Delhi: Huawei Consumer Business Group India on Thursday launched a new smartwatch 'Huawei Watch GT2e' for Rs 11,990.

Customers purchasing the smartwatch from May 15 to May 28 will get 6 months no-cost EMI and free AM61 Bluetooth Earphones worth Rs 3,990 on Amazon and Flipkart.

The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display supporting a Retina-grade resolution.

It is equipped with Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chip which aims to provide a two-week battery life and assist users to perform fitness.

The device supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities including walking, running, cycling and pool swimming.

In professional workout modes, the device provides comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data. It can also automatically detect six professional workout modes, offering a smarter sporting experience.