Huawei P40, P40 Pro appear on certification site TENAA

Beijing: Chinese smartphone giant Huawei is likely to refresh its flagship P series with the P40 Pro and P40 and both the smartphones have been listed on the country's certification site -- TENAA.
The Huawei P40 was spotted with two model numbers (ANA-AN00 and ANA-TN00) as was the P40 Pro (ELS-AN00 and ELS-TN00).
These are likely the global and China variant model numbers. The only usable bit of information is that all four devices support dual-mode 5G, dual SIM card slots and unsurprisingly run on Android operating system (OS), GSMArena reported on Wednesday.
If some rumours are to be believed, a top-end P40 Premium Edition with a likely a five-camera set up, including a periscope telephoto lens with a 240mm focal length for 10x optical zoom is also expected to be unveiled by the handset maker.
The P40, meanwhile, is rumoured to come with four rear cameras with a 52MP main shooter, 40MP cine camera and an 8MP telephoto module capable of 5x optical zoom.
The pricier Huawei P40 Pro is likely to come with a notch-less display curved in all four directions.
We even saw an alleged live image of the P40 Pro last month which actually showed a cutout in the top left corner for the dual selfie cameras, the report added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)