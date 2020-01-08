Huami launches new wearable devices at CES 2020

Las Vegas: Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Wednesday unveiled a new range of smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.

The brand has introduced Amazfit T-Rex, Amazfit Bip S, Amazfit PowerBuds, Amazfit ZenBuds, Huami-PAI and Amazfit Home Studio during the event.

Amazfit T-Rex: It features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display and 5 ATM water resistance and comes with 14 sports modes, tracking user performance in everything from indoor and outdoor running to cycling to skiing.

It comes with GPS, GLONASS, a BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor, an advanced activity tracker and a sleep monitoring sensor and aims to delivers an impressive 20-days battery life.

Amazfit Bip S: The smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-On colour transflective display.

The watch weighs just 30 grams and it comes with 5ATM water resistance, meaning that it can be submerged up to 50 metres.

It features a built-in GPS and it comes with up to 40 days of battery backup.

Amazfit PowerBuds: Amazfit also introduced new PowerBuds at the event with an inclined in-ear design for a firm fit.

According to the company, professional heart monitoring functionality sets the PowerBuds apart, providing not only data tracking, but also real-time status updates and alerts right reported right in users ear.

The advanced composite diaphragm delivers high-quality sound that is tuned for balance, but can automatically juice up the bass when you need that extra workout oomph.

The earbuds are touted to offer eight hours of listening time on one charge

Amazfit ZenBuds: These are basically are basically smart sleep earbuds.

The ZenBuds offers 12 hours of battery life and 8 hours of soothing sounds. It comes with heart rate monitoring and sleep quality analysis features as well.

Amazfit HomeStudio: Developed in partnership with STUDIO, HomeStudio is a connected fitness treadmill paired with a 43-inch HD screen, called Smart Gym Hub, and surround-sound JBL speakers.

Smart Gym Hub connects users to a wide selection of diverse video workout classes - covering treadmill, sculpting, stretching, yoga, and more - and its AI-powered computer vision can even detect and help correct form.