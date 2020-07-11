How to make Netflix-like profiles on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can now create profiles, similar to Netflix. While this feature was first launched earlier in March, it was made available globally just last week.

This feature makes it easier if there are multiple users on one Amazon Prime Video account. Adults can control and restrict content for their kids with this feature.

Amazon Prime Video profiles can be created on Android, iOS and all other platforms that support the streaming site.

With the help of this step-by-step guide, here's how you can create a profile on Amazon Prime Video.

Android, iOS platforms:

1. Open the Amazon Prime Video app on your phone and sign in with your account

2. Tap 'My Stuff' from the bottom bar

3. Click on your profile icon and tap on '+' to create a new profile on Amazon Prime Video

Other platforms that support Amazon Prime Video:

1. Open the Amazon Prime Video app and sign in with your account

2. Select your profile icon

3. Tap on '+' to create a new Amazon Prime Video profile on your account

Users can create up to six profiles on one account, excluding one default primary profile. Each profile will have content and recommendations depending on watch history, watch list and season progress.

Kids profiles can also be created on Amazon Prime Video that will provide suitable content for ages 12 and below. Parents can block and restrict content on kids profiles.