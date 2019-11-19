How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

You might have already come across the news of WhatsApp getting dark theme soon for both Android and iOS devices. WhatsApp has introduced a new feature recently. It is called the dark theme feature. The dark theme has become a trend these days with every application introducing it.

Now you can use the dark theme on Whatsapp Web. To get a glimpse at what WhatsApp would look like once the app gets the feature or if the app gets this feature, you can first experience it on WhatsApp Web.

To try out the new dark theme, you will need to have the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox browser. You will also need to download and install the ‘stylus extension’ to be able to try it out. The trick was revealed by WABetaInfo.

Steps to enable dark theme on WhatsApp Web:

Step 1: Install the Stylus extension — for Google Chrome users, for Mozilla FireFox users

Step 2: Once the extension is installed in the web browser, go to this link

Step 3: You will see several colored themes including dark theme, select "Install style"

Step 4: Go back to WhatsApp Web and reload the page