How to download and play Fortnite for free on PC?

A PC game initially, which later made its way to consoles and now mobile, Fortnite is another Battle Royale game with additional features where players are allowed to build structures in a gunfight to gain some edge over their opponents.

The standalone feature of 'building structures' in Fortnite makes the game different from all the other Battle Royale games.

Unlike Call of Duty: Warzone and PUBG, Fortnite is more than just 'run and gun' feature where players can gain tactical edge over their opponents by building structures.

How to download and play Fortnite on PC?

Fortnite is not available to download on Steam for either Mac or PC users.

Those who are willing to play need to head to the official Epic Games site to grab the free game and download.

Users will require to set up an Epic Games account with an active email and password.

You can register for your Epic ID here.

However, with its hefty file sizes, users cannot run Fortnite on a setup without these requirements.

Minimum System Requirements:

#1 Intel HD 4000

#2 Core i3 2.4 Ghz

#3 4 GB RAM

#4 Windows 7/8/10 64-bit + Mac OSX Sierra