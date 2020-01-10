One thing Facebook has taught its users after the Cambridge Analytica scandal is that you must be very careful before you upload any stuff on the social media network. But, in case you have put up stuff in the past which you shouldn't have or just need to find out what all Facebook knows about you, read below to know how to download a copy of your Facebook data.

Follow the steps to download a copy of your Facebook data:

1. Click on the drop down menu on the site and go to settings.

2. Go to 'Your Facebook Information' on the left hand side of the page.

3. Click on the 'View' option on 'Download your information'.

4. Click on the boxes on the right side to add or remove categories of data which you want to download.

5. You can also select other options like the format of your download request, the quality of your photos and videos and the specific date range of information you need.

6. Click on 'Create File' to confirm the download request.

7. After you make a download request, it will appear as 'Pending' in the 'Available Files' section of 'Download Your Information'. This would take several days.

8. To download the copy go to the 'Available Files' section of the 'Download Your Information' tool and click 'Download' and enter your password.