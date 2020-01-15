How to create live streaming video via an encoder on YouTube

YouTube is the world’s top-grossing app in the photo and video category. And one of the go-to app where people can put their video in front of the world.

On YouTube people can watch from vlogs to music videos to full-length movies. People can also to do a live stream on YouTube. YouTube’s streaming via an encoder feature allows people to do more with their live stream helping them to broadcast their gameplay, use external audio or video hardware, involve multiple cameras, and many more.

So here are steps to create live stream with encoder on YouTube:

Step 1. Download and setup an encoder.

Step 2. Ensure that you’ve enabled your channel for Live streaming.

Step 3. Click the upload icon in the upper right hand corner.

Step 4.Click Go live. Clicking this will take you to the Live control room, where you can set up your streams and go live.

Step 5. At the top, select Stream.

Step 6. Enter a title and description, and select a privacy setting. You can also add a custom thumbnail that represents your event, schedule your live stream for a later date, or enable monetization (if eligible).

Step 7. Start your encoder. Go back to the live dashboard and wait for the preview to begin.

Step 8. Click Go live on the right hand side.

Step 9. To end the stream, click End Stream and stop sending content from your encoder. All streams under 12 hours will be automatically archived. You can access previous, current, and upcoming streams in the Live Tab on your YouTube Studio dashboard.

(Information source: support.google.com)