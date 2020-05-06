How to avail free exclusive Amazon Prime in-game benefits for mobile games?

Amazon announced that its Prime members in India can now enjoy an array of mobile gaming content with their Prime membership, including access to free in-game content like collectible characters, upgrades and in-game currency.
The tech giant has also announced its tie-up with some mobile game developers to host Prime-only tournaments.
Which games will offer benefits with Amazon Prime subscription?
#1 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
#2 Words With Friends 2
#3 Mafia City
#4 World Cricket Championship 2.
For games such as Black Desert Mobile and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, free in-game content can be availed by signing in with your Amazon Prime account.
How to claim your free in-game content?
#1 Download and start any of the games which offer free benefits
#2 Look for 'Login with Amazon' and proceed to sign-in to your Amazon account
#3 Click on 'Allow' when prompted
#4 Proceed to claim FREE in-game content
Amazon will regularly update the list of games which will offer free in-game content. Ludo King is one of the few upcoming games which will offer free in-game content.
“We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes,” said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India, in a statement.
Amazon Prime members can also link their accounts with Twitch Prime at no additional costs. Twitch Prime offers various in-game content for many popular packs and also allows subscriptions to some of the top channels which live stream their gameplay.
