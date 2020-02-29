How to add email signatures on Gmail account

Email signatures make a personalized mark to your outgoing emails. Adding a signature can be done from any browser on MAC or PC under the 'General' settings tab of your Gmail account. Your very own personalized signature will be added in the end of all emails you send.
Follow the steps below to add a signature in your outgoing emails.
#1 Open any browser on MAC or PC
#2 Sign in with your Gmail account
#3 Click on the 'Gear' icon and select 'Settings' from the dropdown menu
#4 In the General tab, scroll down to find the 'Signature' section
#5 Select the empty bubble under 'No Signature'
#6 Enter your Signature
#7 Scroll below and click on 'Save Changes' to complete the process
If you need to edit your signature, repeating the same process will do the trick.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)