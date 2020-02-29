How to add email signatures on Gmail account

Email signatures make a personalized mark to your outgoing emails. Adding a signature can be done from any browser on MAC or PC under the 'General' settings tab of your Gmail account. Your very own personalized signature will be added in the end of all emails you send.

Follow the steps below to add a signature in your outgoing emails.

#1 Open any browser on MAC or PC

#2 Sign in with your Gmail account

#3 Click on the 'Gear' icon and select 'Settings' from the dropdown menu