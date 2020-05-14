Hope hacker realised app is to save your loved ones: Aarogya Setu on being 'hacked'

After a Buzzfeed report on a hacker ‘hacking’ the Aarogya Setu app, the Aarogya Setu Twitter handle reacted to the report and stating that all data on the app was voluntary.The Twitter handle replied: “Why all this. ONE can always report wrong symptoms & keep your Bluetooth off to cheat ONESELF. You can uninstall & install again. This is not a hack. You cannot access personal details of others. Please realise that this APP is to save you & your loved ones!! #SetuMeraBodyguard”
Earlier, a Buzzfeed report claimed that the engineer had cracked the application and skilled all the process to fill in the data.He managed to bypass a page that requested personal information like name, age, gender, travel history, and COVID-19 symptoms. Moreover, requests to access Bluetooth and GPS of the phone were also shunned.
This report comes at a time when an ethical hacker Elliot Alderson had raised concerns over privacy issues of the coronavirus contact tracing app.
Initially, it was voluntary to install the application but with passing days, various authorities — right from the central government to local bodies, have been attempting to make it mandatory for people.
