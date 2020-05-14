Hope hacker realised app is to save your loved ones: Aarogya Setu on being 'hacked'

After a Buzzfeed report on a hacker ‘hacking’ the Aarogya Setu app, the Aarogya Setu Twitter handle reacted to the report and stating that all data on the app was voluntary.The Twitter handle replied: “Why all this. ONE can always report wrong symptoms & keep your Bluetooth off to cheat ONESELF. You can uninstall & install again. This is not a hack. You cannot access personal details of others. Please realise that this APP is to save you & your loved ones!! #SetuMeraBodyguard”