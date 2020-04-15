Honor 30 series launched in China

The lens allows 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and up to 50x digital zoom, making even the most distant objects seem closer, the company said.

The Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ feature an OLED waterfall screen, which makes the front seem boundless.

The Honor 30 Pro+ also supports 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz high-frame-rate sampling, enhancing the gaming experience.

Among the three models, the Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+ are equipped with the industry's first 7nm 5G chipset Kirin 990 5G.

The Honor 30 is powered by the latest 5G SoC, Kirin 985, also based on the 7nm manufacturing process, giving robust performance, and AI computing power advantages.

The Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro+ are equipped with the VC liquid cooling system and dual stereo speakers to bring an immersive audio, video, and gaming experience to users.

The VC liquid cooling system improves heat dissipation, allowing the smartphone to run in high-performance mode for extended periods.

The Chinese handset market recovered substantially in March after a massive slump in February due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Overall, 21.7 million handsets were shipped in China in March, a year-over-year decrease of 23.3 per cent, showed the data from China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a government think tank.