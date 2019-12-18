HMD Global launches Nokia 2.3 in India

New Delhi: HMD Global, the licensee of Nokia branded phones, on Wednesday launched the Nokia 2.3 for Rs 8,190.
The device will be available starting December 27 on Nokia.com/phones and across leading retail outlets and partners like Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG.
"Nokia 2 series has been one of our most successful franchises in the accessible segment in India and to augment the value we bring to our Indian consumers, we have fronted a 1-year replacement guarantee on Nokia 2.3 that will ensure our consumers can sit back and enjoy all - AI imaging, entertainment and everyday essentials," Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said in a statement.
The device comes with a one-year replacement guarantee for a 1-year period when bought on or before March 21, 2020.
In terms of specifications, the smartphone features with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520x720 pixels.
It is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor and it sports 2GB RAM with 32GB internal memory that can be expanded further up tp 400GB using a microSD card.
The device is Android 10 ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years.
The Nokia 2.3 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, paired with a 2MP depth sensor along with 5MP front camera.
The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery which is coupled with a 5V1A charger.
