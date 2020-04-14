Hackers gave 5 lakh Zoom account credentials for free on Dark Web

San Francisco: In growing troubles for video meet app Zoom, hackers dumped over 5 lakh credentials of those who attended office conference calls via Zoom and gave away those for free on the Dark Web.

According to a Forbes report, experts at cyber risk assessment platform Cyble discovered a hacker giving away Zoom credentials for free.

"Cyble purchased more than 530,000 on an underground hacking forum for next to nothing. Several of the company's clients were among the stolen credentials, which also included personal meeting URLs and Zoom host keys," the report said on Monday.

Cyble confirmed that the credentials were indeed valid.

Bleeping Computer also got in touch with some of the compromised account owners and were told that the passwords were correct.

"In at least one case, however, the password listed was one that the user had long since changed," the report mentioned.