Grow with Google OnAir to help jobseekers learn digital skills at home

San Francisco: Search engine giant Google on Monday launched Grow with Google OnAir that will help impart free digital skills training to everyone in the US and Canada for the first time.

The in-person 'Grow with Google' was launched in 2017 to help Americans get the digital skills they need to succeed.

To date, the Grow with Google programme has trained more than 4 million Americans on digital skills.

"Though we're no longer able to gather in person, that doesn't mean the learning has to stop. So we're announcing virtual programmes from Grow with Google that can help," Jesse Haines, Director, Grow with Google said in a statement.

The aim is to empower people Â- particularly jobseekers and small businesses Â- who are facing uncertainty and looking for digital skills training to help them increase their economic potential.

Google said it will offer digital skills training, interviews with career experts and programming from partners including Merit America and the National Congress of American Indians.

Topics will include "How to manage your business remotely in times of uncertainty" and "How to improve your resume with four practical strategies."

After attending a Grow with Google OnAir workshop, attendees who are looking for more personalized help can register for a free one-on-one coaching session with a Googler.

"In addition to Grow with Google OnAir, which is available across the US, we continue to support our team of local Digital Coaches and our network of more than 7,000 local partner organizations, so that they can teach virtual workshops in their communities," said Google.