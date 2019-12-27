GooglePay2020: 40 lakh Google Pay users have earned rewards so far - how you can win too

However, this offer is not available to the residents of Tamil Nadu and someone who has already earned over Rs 9,000 during the current fiscal year through all Google Pay offers.

Earlier, Google Pay had rolled out a similar feature during the Diwali season. To earn rewards, users had to collect Flower, Jhumka, Lantern, Diya and Rangoli stamps. This feature had created abuzz among its users and a similar a feature has been rolled out for the users.

The search giant has said that once all these layers are collected you can claim the rewards. The rewards can earn cash ranging from Rs 202 up to Rs 2020. In order to avail the rewards, you have to pay using your Google Pay to a business or a friend.

You can get a reward up to Rs 2 lakh or scratch card worth up to Rs 100 for free. If you complete the second layer, then you are eligible for Rs 20 lakh reward or scratch card worth up to Rs 1,001 for free.

After you complete the third layer, you are eligible to select one bonus reward. There are several range of coupons to choose from including Grofers, Zomato, Uber, GoIbibo Hotels, OYO and others.

In order to get three Google Pay stamps, all you need to do is follow these steps;

Step 1: One of the methods to win a “Balloon” or “Sunglasses” is to gift an extra stamp to your Google Pay friends. Once you friend collects the stamp, you get a “Balloon” or “Sunglasses” stamp too. A maximum of five stamps can be collected daily through this method.

Step 2: You can also get the “Balloon” stamps through the “Listen to On-Air ads” feature. All you need to do is to watch the any Google ad on YouTube or TV. When you see the ad, open the Google Pay app and tap the “On-air icon” on the home screen.

Step 3: A “DJ” stamp can be availed by scanning the number 2020 on your desktop or phone. You just need to open WordPress, type 2020 and scan the number on the app.