GoogleDown: YouTube restored on browsers, here's how to access if issues persist

In what comes as a major outage for the tech giant, most Google services — including Gmail and YouTube — stopped working on Monday (December 14) evening.
On YouTube, an error with the message: "Something went wrong..." was being displayed to users.
According to website health tracker Downdetector, users around the world are experiencing the problem, which peaked around 5 PM.
As one could not ask Google what's wrong, netizens turned to Twitter to check if there was a major outage.
However, users soon pointed out that one can, in fact, access YouTube through the incognito browser.
For the uninitiated, one can access the 'private' or 'incognito' mode on Google Chrome or other major browsers with the shortcut 'Ctrl + Shift + N'.
Browse to www.youtube.in from the incognito mode, and chances are that the issue will be sorted.
At the time of this writing, Google has reportedly restored access to YouTube through normal browser means, but the incognito mode remains a quick fix in case the issues persist for some users.
The list of services affected by the widespread outage seems to be, according to priliminary reports — YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, Google Drive, Google Classroom, Google Docs, and YouTube TV, among other services.
The other major services affected are Google Calendar, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Sites, Google Groups, Google Hangouts, Google Chat, Google Meet, Google Vault, Currents, Google Keep, Google Tasks, Google Voice, and Google Cloud Search.
So basically, almost all of Google's web-based services were down this evening.