Google to launch Android 12 today- Here is all you need to know

Mumbai: Tech giant Google is all set to launch a stable version of its latest generation of Android i.e Android 12 on Google pixel devices from today, the company announced.

The latest version of Android brings one of the most radical redesigns ever seen on Android. On the surface, Android 12 has a dynamically tuned lock screen, smarter bundled quick settings access, big and bold notifications and menu buttons, dynamically tuned screen lighting and color schemes, and new pushes. Google also revealed that Android 12 will get far more animations than before and promise that these animations won’t shake or break over time.

However, the new version is not all about the design with this a lot of new user-friendly features have been added to the new version including a privacy dashboard. Under this dashboard, you can now graphically view which apps are using which features on your phone with a microscope. You will also see a Manage Permissions shortcut that gives you direct access to per-function permissions.

Through this feature, Google plans to put all the privacy features and permissions under one umbrella.

Just as Apple introduced the App Tracking Transparency feature for iPhone users earlier this year, Google’s Android 12 will offer similar functionality to Android users with Android 12, however, this will not be implicated as the user can choose not the feature on their device.

The new redesigned material from Google will be rolled out to all devices running on Android 12 with pixel users being the first. This will bring new design changes to Google Workspace applications, including Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

List of all eligible devices:

Google devives- You will get the Android 12 update on these existing Google Pixel devices — Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a.

Samsung devices- Samsung has the maximum number of devices getting the latest Android update. Galaxy S series: For the Galaxy S21 series, the Android 12 beta update rolled out last month. These other S series devices will get rollout soon.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 and S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite.Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10 and Note10 Lite.

Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G and Fold. Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, and A90 5G. Galaxy Tab S series: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite.

Nokia devices- The Nokia XR 20 is confirmed to get the Android 12 update while Nokia 1.3, 2.4, 3.4, 5.3, 5.4, 8.3 5G, Nokia CO1 Plus, Nokia C20 Plus, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, X20, and XR20 are likely to get the update.

Xiaomi- These Mi 11 series devices are confirmed to get the latest Android 12 update: Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, and Mi 11X Pro. Some of the other devices that are likely to get the update include — Mi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 10 Prime, and Redmi K20 series.

OnePlus- If you have the OnePlus 9, the 9 Pro, or the Nord 2, you will receive the Android 12 update. The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, OnePlus Nord, and OnePlus Nord CE are also likely to get the update.

If you have any of these devices, it is likely to the Android 12 update: Oppo Find X3 Pro, Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8i, Realme 8S 5G, Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V60 Pro, Vivo V50 series, Vivo V20, iQOO 7 Legend iQOO 7, iQoo Z3 series, Poco F3 GT, Poco X3 Pro, Moto G 5G, Moto Razr 5G, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola G60, Motorola G40 Fusion, Motorola G30, Asus Zenfone 8, Asus Zenfone Flip, ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 4, TCL 20 Pro, Aquos Sense 5G and Axon 30 Ultra 5G.

These are the devices that are likely to get the Android 12 update.

(with inputs from sources)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 07:09 PM IST