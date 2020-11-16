Google to delete your Gmail data if you remain inactive for 2 years: Here's how to keep it safe

Google has said that it is introducing new policies for consumer accounts that are either inactive or over their storage limit across Gmail, Drive.

Tech giant Google said that after June 1, 2021, if consumers whose accounts are inactive in one or more of these services for two years (24 months), it may delete the content in the product in which you're inactive.

The new policies are for consumer accounts that are either inactive or over their storage limit across Gmail, Drive (including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, and Jamboard files) and/or Photos -- to better align with common practices across the industry, the company said.

"If you're over your storage limit for two years, Google may delete your content across Gmail, Drive, and Photos," the company said. The company said it will notify users multiple times before attempting to remove any content.

Here's how you can keep it active:

The simplest way to keep your account active is to periodically visit Gmail, Drive, or Photos on the web or mobile, while signed in and connected to the internet.

There is another option, the Inactive Account Manager. The Inactive Account Manager can help people manage specific content and notify a trusted contact if you stop using your Google Account for a certain period of time (between 3-18 months), Google said.

What is an Inactive Account Manager? Inactive Account Manager is a way for users to share parts of their account data or notify someone if they’ve been inactive for a certain period of time.