Google Stadia coming to Samsung, Asus, more phones

San Francisco: US based search engine giant Google has revealed that its subscription-based game service 'Stadia' will work on some Android phones from Samsung, Asus and Razer starting on February 20.

"Starting February 20, you can play Stadia with even more phones. ASUS ROG Phone I and II, Razer Phone 1 and 2, and a variety of Samsung phones, including the Samsung S20 line, are all supported," the company tweeted on Tuesday.

Users of every Galaxy S phone from the S8 and above as well as those of the Note from the Note8 and onwards will be able to play on Stadia.

Meanwhile, Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 will be compatible with mobile play, as well as the Asus ROG Phone and ROG Phone II.

Combined with compatible Pixel 2, 3, and 4 devices, Stadia will let you play games on more than 20 different Android phones. One can also play on tablets, laptops, and desktops, as well as TVs 2 through Google Chromecast Ultra.

Recently, Google revealed that it will add more than 120 games to its its subscription-based game service 'Stadia' this year.

More than 10 games in the first half of this year alone that will only be available on Stadia when they launch.