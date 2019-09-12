Google Pixel 4, 4XL may launch on October 15

San Francisco: The upcoming Google Pixel smartphones, Pixel 4 and 4 XL, might launch on October 15, according to a promotional image of the device shared by American tech blogger Evan Blass.

The image shows that the device will have a large bezel at the top and it might not have a physical fingerprint sensor anywhere. It also reveals that the Pixel 4 XL is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset, and not the 855+.

In addition, the devices would feature a new Motion Mode for action scenes, an enhanced Night Sight feature and would offer 8x zoom, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The new Motion Mode is said to allow users to capture high-quality action shots with moving subjects in the foreground and blurry backgrounds. The Night Sight feature would include speed-related enhancements, allowing the phone to take better pictures at night.

For 8x zoom, it is unclear whether the camera would feature optical zoom or a combination of both optical and digital.