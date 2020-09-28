Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after Sept 30

Google Meet users will not be able to use the video meet app for an unlimited time from September 30 as the free version of Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes.

In April, the tech giant said that meetings are limited to 60 minutes for the free product, though it won't enforce this time limit until after September 30 as more and more people worked from home during the pandemic.

Till September 30, anyone with a Google account was allowed to create free meetings with up to 100 people with no time limit.

"We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring," a Google spokesperson told The Verge. "If this changes, we'll be sure to let you know."

From September 30, access to advanced features for G Suite and G Suite for Education customers, including allowing meetings of up to 250 participants, live-streams of up to 100,000 people within a single domain, and the ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive will also not be there.