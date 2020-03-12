Google may launch 2nd-Gen Chromecast Ultra with remote

San Francisco: US based search engine giant Google is planning to launch a second-generation Chromecast Ultra this year based on Android TV with an external remote.

The device is codenamed "sabrina," and will support 4K HDR content as well as has the usual Chromecast Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, 9To5Google reported on Tuesday.

As per report, the external remote will control the device, and resembles a cross between the Daydream View remote and an Apple TV remote. The remote will also have a microphone and a dedicated Google Assistant button for controlling content with users voice.