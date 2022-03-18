Google Maps down: Twitter users say, 'It's time to go old school'; check out hilarious memes

If you want to travel to someplace with the help of Google Maps now, you would have to wait for a while as it has gone down. While the website loaded as usual, the actual maps have disappeared.

Meanwhile, several users took to Twitter to complain. Some posted hilarious memes, while some tweeted pictures of the physical maps and said they have decided to go old school.

"Google maps is down. Good luck getting anywhere," a Twitter user wrote. "Google Maps is down and now we have to read road signs like some kind of caveman," wrote another users.

Check out the reactions below:

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 10:36 PM IST