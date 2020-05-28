Google launches new programme to stop Covid-19 scammers

San Francisco: Google on Thursday launched a new programme called Scam Spotter to spot and stop scammers who are exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic with alarming speed, taking advantage of fear and uncertainty.

The programme simplifies expert advice with three rules when you receive a suspicious phone call or message to figure out if it's a scam.

The three rules are: "Slow it down, spot check and stop! Don't send."

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), people reported $1.9 billion lost to scams in 2019.

Every minute, more than $3,600 disappeared from wallets and bank accounts in response to made-up stories of urgently overdue tax payments, bogus contest winnings, or a smooth-talking online suitor who suddenly needs some gift cards.

"A high-pressure phone call or exciting message can overcome many people's judgment, especially if they are caught at a vulnerable moment," said Google.

While people ages 25-40 are most likely to be scammed, research shows it's seniors who stand to lose the most, with their median losses more than double the average.

The company also unveiled a new website ScamSpotter.org.

"If we learn how to spot the bad actors, we can spend our time focusing on those moments that matter," said the company.