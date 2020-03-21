Google launches educational coronavirus website

"Launching today in the US, the site will be available in more languages and countries in the coming days and we'll update the website as more resources become available. Along with our other products and initiatives, we hope these resources will help people find answers to the questions they're asking and get the help they need," the company added.

The search giant also said that it will begin surfacing trustworthy information about the coronavirus directly in search results and Google Maps.

The death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 5,000 in Europe, the new epicentre of the pandemic, with Italy, Spain and Germany reporting a steep rise in infections, as worldwide fatalities surged past 11,000 on Saturday.

An estimated 2,35,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and close to 10,000 have been confirmed dead, according to the World Health Organization.