Google integrates Meet video conferencing app with Gmail for G Suite users

Google is constantly updating its video conferencing app Google Meet with new features to maintain its place in the marker amid the coronavirus pandemic which has caused a surge in the need for video chatting applications as the entire world deal with the lockdown.

While its previous updates include a tiled-layout for up to 16 people, low-light mode and noise-cancellation technology, the new feature allows its users to integrate Google Meet into the Gmail accounts of G-Suite users.

With that said, G-Suite users now will not require to open Google Meet separately to use the video conferencing app.

Now, users just need to login to their Gmail accounts where, on the left side of the window, users will find the new 'Meet' option right above the Hangout chats.

Earlier, Google had also announced that all users with a Gmail account will be able to sign up for Google Meet and use features like scheduling, screen sharing, real-time captions, layouts and an expanded tiled view.

"It’s important that everyone who uses Meet has a secure and reliable experience from the start, so beginning next week, we’ll be gradually expanding its availability to more and more people over the following weeks," the company wrote in a blog post.

"As of this month, Meet is hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings and adding roughly 3 million new users every day. And as of last week, Meet’s daily meeting participants surpassed 100 million," the company added.