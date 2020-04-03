Google donates 4,000 Chromebooks, free Wi-Fi to California students

San Francisco: Google has announced to provide 4,000 Chromebooks and 1,00,000 Wi-Fi hotspots for rural students in California, who are studying from home due to coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative was announced by California Governor Gavin Newsom and Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday.

"We are providing 4,000 Chromebooks to California students in greatest need & free wifi to 1,00,000 rural households during the #COVID19 crisis to make distance learning more accessible," Pichai tweeted.

Governor Newsom said the state's Department of Education will distribute the Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots, prioritising rural communities.