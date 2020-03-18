Google appoints Karan Bajwa to lead India Cloud business

New Delhi: Google on Wednesday appointed long-time industry veteran Karan Bajwa as Managing Director of Google Cloud in India.

A senior leader with over three decades of leadership experience, Bajwa will be responsible for driving all revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud's extensive solution portfolio that includes Google Cloud Platform and G Suite in the country.

His experience will be a tremendous asset to Google Cloud's business, our partners and our customers as we embark on this next phase of growth," Rick Harshman, Managing Director of Google Cloud in Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

Google Cloud's field sales, partner and customer engineering organisations in India will also report to Bajwa, and he will advise Google Cloud's continued work with the local developer ecosystem and India-based Global System Integrators (GSIs).