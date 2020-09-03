Google and Apple's COVID-19 exposure notification offers streamlined opt-in process with new update

The latest update for the COVID-19 exposure notification on both Android and iOS devices has streamlined the opt-in process.

Exposure notification is a tool, originally launched in April, which helps public health agencies in slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

If any smartphone user tests positive for COVID-19, the tool will notify all of the people who came in contact with the person who tested positive for the virus.

However, according to Inc.com, there are two problems. Firstly, many state public health officials don't have the resources to build such an expensive app amid the pandemic.

Secondly, not many users may use the app over fears of being tracked.

The exposure notification system built by Apple and Google is highly secured. No personal information will be breached by exchanging Bluetooth keys.

Meanwhile, the latest update allows public health agencies to simply submit a 'configuration file', which holds information about how notifications will be triggered and other essential steps, to Apple and Google.

After submitting the file, users will receive a notification which will tell them that the system is available for their state.

Exposure notifications on both operating softwares will not be turned on without the user's consent.

The new feature is already enabled on iOS following the Tuesday update, whereas, Android will offer the same later this month on devices that run Android 6.0 or later.