Goodbye Hangouts: Google changes its 'Hangouts' feature to Google Meet and Google Chat for G Suite users

Google has rebranded its famous Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat to Google Meet and Google chat for G Suite users on April 8.

Google had already announced the news when they replaced 'Hangouts' with Google Chat and Google Meet in the G Suite preview.

However, the standard users will continue using the consumer version of 'Hangouts Chat'.

"There will be no changes to the consumer (classic) version of Hangouts," a Google spokesperson told the Verge.

'Hangouts' has been around since years and it is a popular chat app among users as it has been downloaded over billion times on Android.

When Google introduced Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet in 2017, they had confirmed the retirement of the classic 'Hangouts'.

Google Meet is a video conferencing app which can feature 30 people at once.

Meanwhile, Google Chat is a chatting application on which you can text individuals or groups, share images, documents and other files.